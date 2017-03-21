News / Canada

Man kidnapped from Quebec restaurant found dead along busy highway: police

Police investigate the scene after a body was dumped on Highway 13, Tuesday, March 21, 2017 in Laval.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

LAVAL, Que. — Quebec provincial police say a man whose body was found along a busy highway on Tuesday had earlier been reported kidnapped from a restaurant just north of Montreal.

Police were alerted to what was described as a badly beaten body along Highway 13 in Laval.

By the time they arrived, officers discovered the man was already dead.

Spokeswoman Joyce Kemp said the investigation was ongoing.

