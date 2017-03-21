Man kidnapped from Quebec restaurant found dead along busy highway: police
LAVAL, Que. — Quebec provincial police say a man whose body was found along a busy highway on Tuesday had earlier been reported kidnapped from a restaurant just north of Montreal.
Police were alerted to what was described as a badly beaten body along Highway 13 in Laval.
By the time they arrived, officers discovered the man was already dead.
Spokeswoman Joyce Kemp said the investigation was ongoing.