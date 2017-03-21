Police looking for school bus stolen from Burlington, Ont., parking lot

BURLINGTON, Ont. — Police in Burlington, Ont., are seeking the public's help in locating a stolen school bus.

Halton regional police say the bus was taken between March 10 and March 20 from a parking lot in Burlington.

They say the 1999 International Model 3800 school bus had been listed for sale.

The bus is described as yellow with Ontario licence plates BK8359 and Hamilton Christian Transportation Services written on the side.