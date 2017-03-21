Saskatoon police officer seriously injured when struck by vehicle

SASKATOON — A Saskatoon police officer has been taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle during an investigation.

Police are looking for a male suspect who fled the scene on foot, and who is described as being in his mid-20s with facial hair, wearing a black and white jacket, dark-coloured pants and a ball cap.

City police say in a news release the 37-year-old male officer had been investigating a report of a stolen auto.

The officer spotted the vehicle, which was left running with the keys inside, and went to investigate.