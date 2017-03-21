Saskatoon police officer seriously injured when struck by vehicle
A
A
Share via Email
SASKATOON — A Saskatoon police officer has been taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle during an investigation.
Police are looking for a male suspect who fled the scene on foot, and who is described as being in his mid-20s with facial hair, wearing a black and white jacket, dark-coloured pants and a ball cap.
City police say in a news release the 37-year-old male officer had been investigating a report of a stolen auto.
The officer spotted the vehicle, which was left running with the keys inside, and went to investigate.
Police say their investigation has shown the stolen vehicle was not the one that hit him.