Supreme Court of Canada to rule Thursday on bail issue in Oland murder case

FREDERICTON — The Supreme Court of Canada will rule this week on whether New Brunswick's Court of Appeal was wrong to deny bail to Dennis Oland while he was awaiting an appeal of his second-degree murder conviction.

Nicole O'Bryne, a law professor at the University of New Brunswick, says it has been decades since the high court has dealt with the issue of release pending appeal, and the decision will be precedent-setting.

Oland was denied bail by the New Brunswick Court of Appeal early last year following his conviction in the murder of his father, well-known businessman Richard Oland who was bludgeoned to death in 2011.

But he was subsequently granted bail by the same court last October when his lawyers appealed his conviction and a new trial was ordered.

Even though the 49-year-old had been released on bail, his lawyers and numerous interveners proceeded with arguments before the Supreme Court in an effort to get clarity on the issue of bail pending appeal in murder cases.

Lawyer Alan Gold told the court that his client does not want to be "haunted" by the prospect of another unsuccessful bail hearing if his second murder trial takes an "unfortunate turn."