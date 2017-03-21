Woman, 60, arrested and charged at N. Ont. logging road blockade: OPP
SUDBURY, Ont. — Provincial police say a protester has been arrested at a logging road blockade in northern Ontario.
They say officers went to Camp 700 Road in Moncrieff Township on Monday to investigate a report of a blockade.
OPP say a 60-year-old woman from Cartier, Ont., was taken into custody and charged with mischief, and failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking.
They say the accused is scheduled to appear in court in Sudbury, Ont., on April 5.