Woman attempts to bring end to pig-chasing events at county fairs on Island

DUNDAS, P.E.I. — A New Brunswick woman has launched a campaign to end a pig-chasing tradition at a rural fair in Prince Edward Island, where children are encouraged to pursue the swine as they scramble around an enclosed pen.

Melodie Robb's change.org petition had about 2,765 signatures by midday Tuesday and calls for an end to the event at the Prince Edward Island Plowing Match and Agricultural Fair, held in late August in Dundas.

She said in an email that the so-called pig scrambles raise the risk of the animals suffering broken shoulders and legs, and cause unnecessary distress.

"I took a stance on all the pig scrambles because they are cruel. As a society we don't need to use animals to entertain us," she wrote.

The Moncton resident, who is in her 40s, says her petition is the latest step in a wider initiative by Canadians who argue pig grabbing and wrestling events at fairs across the country should be eliminated.

Fair president Gordon Jackson was unavailable for comment, but told the Charlottetown Guardian that the fair's board will meet and discuss the future of the pig scramble.

Jackson told the newspaper the board is having a discussion with the Department of Agriculture, which has a responsibility to ensure animals are treated humanely.

Robb said an earlier campaign by herself and other animal activists played a role in the cancellation of a pig scramble in the Westmorland County Fair in Petitcodiac, N.B.