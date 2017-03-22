Budget 2017: Feds to invest billions towards transit, social housing projects

The federal Liberals followed through with promises to fund transit projects and social housing in cities allocating tens of billions of dollars over the next decade.

The government will spend $20.6 billion over the next 11 years across the country on public transit projects and $11.2 billion on social housing over the same time frame. On transit, the government is prepared to cover the cost of up to 40 per cent of new subways and light rail lines.

The number rises to 50 per cent for repair or rehabilitation projects, but are is capping the amount of money that can be spent on rehabilitation, favouring the construction of new projects.

Finance minister Bill Morneau said they wanted provinces and municipalities to be committed. “We wanted to make sure that there’s incrementality that they actually put money towards those projects as well, so we can work collaboratively on the projects that make a real difference,” he said.

As cities had asked there will be no application process for this money with money flowing based on an agreed upon formula that will prioritize cities that already have large transit ridership.

Morneau promised in his speech the investments would lead to shorter commutes. “Modern efficient public transit systems will get hard-working parents home more quickly at the end of the day.”

Among the projects the money could fund are; Toronto’s Smart Track program, Stage 2 of Ottawa’s LRT program, the Calgary green Line and the Vancouver Broadway Subway project.