A selection of key quotes from Wednesday's release of the 2017 federal budget

OTTAWA — A selection of just what was said Wednesday as Finance Minister Bill Morneau tabled the Liberal government's second federal budget:

"As we create the jobs of tomorrow, we will support a culture of lifelong learning and skills training to help workers and their families adapt to the changing demands of our time." — Morneau.

"During what one hopes will be the one single Liberal mandate, they will have managed to rack up a deficit of $100 billion, with nothing to show for it." — NDP Leader Tom Mulcair.

"He's also going to tax your beer. This budget grows the size of government. It raises taxes all over the place to find a way to pay for the spending. It even taxes Uber." — Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose.

"I'm not jumping up and down, but this is a budget where I find a lot where I'm saying: 'This is good.'" — Green party Leader Elizabeth May.

"The good news is this budget did not contain larger-than-expected deficits, like Budget 2016 did. The bad news it does nothing to address the massive fiscal hole it created last year, and provides few specifics for its so-called 'innovation' agenda." — Aaron Wudrick, Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

"With the Trump administration and Congress in the process of negotiating potentially large tax changes south of the border, this sit-on-our-hands approach by Ottawa is not going to do anything to improve our competitiveness or provide any certainty about the future." — Charles Lammam, Fraser Institute.

"The game-changer in this budget is a transit plan that recognizes cities' role as nation-builders. This plan is really the model for how our governments can partner to achieve economic growth and climate goals." — Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson, chair of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

"The government's spending priorities fail to understand the depth of the problems of poverty in Canada, climate change, and the concerns of refugees and newcomers — leaving them for our children to resolve." — Joe Gunn, Citizens for Public Justice.

"Canadians count on colleges and institutes to make their communities more prosperous and provide the skills needed to adapt to the changing labour market. This budget's new funding and support will help our members provide lifelong learning to all Canadians." — Denise Amyot, College and Institutes Canada.

"The new investments in the (Canada Revenue Agency) will help make sure billionaires and corporations pay their fair share. But after years of job and program cuts under the Harper government, at least 1,500 science jobs still need to be reinstated to maintain adequate service levels and restore important expertise." — Debi Daviau, Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada.

"We are absolutely shocked and dismayed that the federal government has decided to saddle Canadian Spirits manufacturers with higher taxes at this time, knowing full well that such a decision will lead to more layoffs and plant closures." — Jan Westcott, Spirits Canada.

"After leaving a crucial promise to indigenous learners unfulfilled in the 2016 budget, new investments in the post-secondary student support program announced today are proof that student action works." — Bilan Arte, Canadian Federation of Students.

"While the budget does bring the promise of some relief for air travellers by investing a larger chunk of passenger-generated revenue back into security screening, it is silent on the government's plans for Canada's airports." — Massimo Bergamini, National Airlines Council of Canada.

"It's a real letdown to see the government discuss innovation without any new funding commitment for Internet infrastructure, despite the CRTC's historic ruling in December that every Canadian should have affordable, reliable Internet access." — David Christopher, OpenMedia.