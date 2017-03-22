Alberta government earmarks money for protecting province's watersheds

EDMONTON — The NDP government is working towards protecting Alberta’s watersheds with a series of multi-year grants totalling $12 million.

Officials say the announcement coincides with World Water Day, a date devoted to tackling the world’s water crisis.

The plan will see $3.2 million for each of the 11 watershed councils to address health and water management issues over the next three years.

Environment Minister Shannon Phillips says the funds also help to advance research, education, collaboration and planning to address matters of water quality, quantity and consumption.

The administrators of the province’s watershed organizations say the funding shows that the government cares about water in Alberta.

Mark Bennett, executive director of the Bow River Basin Council, says water is a resource that we come into contact with every day and it must be protected.

“The Alberta government is making a solid commitment to protect an essential Alberta resource. Together with the Alberta Water Council, each water planning and advisory council will leverage this investment into improvement and conservation that benefits Albertans now and into the future."

The Alberta Water Council, a non-profit organization made up of government, industry and non-governmental representatives, is also receiving $750,000 a year for the next three years as part of the government announcement.