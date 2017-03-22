Alcohol, cigarettes will be more expensive due to tax increase

A pack of cigarettes or a trip to the liquor store will be more costly for Canadians following the tabling of the federal budget Wednesday.

The Trudeau government is raising the excise duty rate on cigarettes to $21.56 per carton from $21.03. Alcohol tax rates will go up two per cent, effective Thursday.

Both will be automatically adjusted annually on April 1 to the Consumer Price Index starting next year.

The budget also eliminates the surtax on domestic tobacco manufacturers in Canada.

The government is hoping peak revenue levels obtained through the surtax during the early 2000s will now instead come through the consumer tax increase, which is also aimed at reducing tobacco consumption overall.

But Rob Cunningham, senior policy analyst, Canadian Cancer Society, criticized the move. He said the surtax should have been strengthened, not removed.

“Higher tobacco taxes are a win-win because they’re good for public health – they reduce smoking – and they’re good for public revenue,” Cunningham said. “This is not going to increase public revenue because it’s just shifting things around and manufacturers will no longer have a cost.”

He said that while higher taxes discourage teens from smoking, this increase doesn’t go far enough.

“This increase is very small so the impact will be small,” said Cunningham.

Neil Collishaw, research director, Physicians for a Smoke-Free Canada, said the tax increase is a welcomed step, but that further measures are needed.

He said many tobacco companies have offset the effects of higher tax rates by selling lower-priced, discount brands of cigarettes to consumers.

“While tax increases are laudable, the government really needs to go further and have a tobacco price policy,” said Collishaw. “We need to control prices so that tobacco companies can’t do this.”