Budget 2017: Liberals to cut tax credit for public transit passes

The Trudeau government is eliminating the tax credit allowing Canadians to deduct part of the cost of monthly transit passes. The 15 per cent non-refundable tax credit has been in place since 2006 and allows people to deduct the cost of monthly or annual transit passes.

“We will eliminate inefficient tax measures, especially those that disproportionately benefit the wealthy,” finance minister Bill Morneau said in his speech in the commons.

While the public transit credit does not disproportionately impact the wealthy, Morneau said it wasn’t working.

“We set on a course to make sure our tax system was fair and that our tax system was efficient,” he said. “We found that it was not doing what it was intended to do.”

Riders will be able to deduct passes this year up until June, but after that the credit will end.

Morneau said the government was investing in building more public transit, which would ultimately do a better job of growing ridership. “Our approach for making a real difference in transit for Canadians is to invest significantly over the long term, as we have identified in this budget.”

According to the government, removing the credit will save just over $1 billion over the next five years.