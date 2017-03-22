Five stories in the news today, March 22

Five stories in the news for Wednesday, March 22:

BUDGET 2017: HEAVY ON POLICY, LIGHT ON SPENDING

The Trudeau government will unveil a federal budget today that's expected to be heavy on policy and light on spending. The second budget of the Liberal mandate is poised to focus more on the social policies central to the government's agenda — from skills to job training, from child care to affordable housing.

ONTARIO POLICE ARREST MAN WANTED IN DEATH OF STEPSON

Niagara Regional Police are expected to hold a news conference today to discuss the arrest of Justin Kuijer, who's charged with second-degree murder in the death of seven-year-old Nathan Dumas and attempted murder in the stabbing of a bank employee. Police say the 43-year-old was arrested without incident in Kenora, Ont., on Tuesday, and will be transported back to the Niagara region in the coming days.

COUPLE WHO KILLED FAMILY MEMBERS SUED BY EX-LAWYER

A couple convicted of killing their three teenage daughters and another family member are being sued by the woman's former lawyer, who alleges he is owed nearly $135,000 in legal fees. John David Crowe alleges Mohammad Shafia and his wife Tooba Yahya have not cleared Yahya's outstanding legal bills in the five years since their trial ended, save for one cheque shortly after their conviction.

SENATOR'S POLITICAL FATE TO BE DETERMINED TODAY

The future of Sen. Don Meredith will be determined be held closed doors today as the Senate ethics committee decides what to do about his relationship with a 16-year-old. The committee will make its decision with or without Meredith in attendance, and the Senate may do the same when it is asked to vote on the committee's recommendations. Last week, Meredith publicly apologized for what he called a "moral failing."

SASKATCHEWAN BUDGET COMING WITH TAX INCREASES

The Saskatchewan government is about to unveil a deficit budget that includes tax increases. The province is facing about a $1.3-billion deficit and Premier Brad Wall has said some of the shortfall will be made up with a shift away from income taxes and toward consumption taxes.

Also in the news today:

— Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland participates in the Global Coalition against Daesh Foreign Ministers meeting in Washington.

— Court appearance in Edmonton for Jared Eliasson, charged with attempted murder in a road rage attack in which a woman had both arms broken.

— Coroner's inquest into the death of Naverone Woods, who was shot and killed by transit police at a Surrey supermarket in 2014.

— The Supreme Court of Canada hears from First Nations and conservation groups on the dispute over land use for Yukon's Peel Watershed.

— Ontario holds the first auction in its new cap-and-trade system to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

— La Poste and Canada Post unveil two commemorative stamps in honour of the 100-year anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.