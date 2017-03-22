Former assistant ski coach says Charest had 'intense' relationship with students

SAINT-JEROME, Que. — A former assistant ski coach is testifying for the defence at Bertrand Charest's sex-assault trial.

Alexandre Lussier says Charest had an "intense" relationship with his students and sometimes made comments about their bodies.

Lussier says hearing the comments made him uncomfortable but none of Charest's students ever came to him to complain while he travelled with them during the 1995-1996 ski season.

Charest, now 51, is facing 57 charges, including sexual assault and breach of trust, in connection with 12 alleged victims between the ages of 12 and 19.

They claim he abused them in the 1990s when he was their coach, both before and during his stint with Alpine Canada's women's development team between 1996 and 1998.