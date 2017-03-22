Jobs training and EI changes a 'pleasant surprise' for Newfoundland

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador's finance minister says the federal budget's job training and Employment Insurance measures will offer much needed help.

Cathy Bennett says those items were a "pleasant surprise" that will come in handy for an aging province facing big deficits.

The federal budget delivered Wednesday offers $2.7 billion over six years for labour market transfer agreements with the provinces.

Those measures include more modern training to help workers upgrade skills or start a business.

Bennett is also happy to see Ottawa come through on promised subsidized child-care spaces and more infrastructure spending.