Amber Alert triggered in Quebec for boy missing from Saint-Jerome
Quebec provincial police say the boy was reportedly seen today in the Kanata, Ont., area. More to come.
SAINT-JEROME, Que. — Quebec provincial police have issued an Amber Alert for a four-year-old boy who has gone missing from Saint-Jerome, north of Montreal.
Police say the child is Joel Munkonkole and the woman he is believed to be with is his mother, Rachel Esema-Okako, 31.
Esema-Okako is black.
They say the two were reportedly last seen in the Kanata region near Ottawa.
The woman is driving a red 2005 Pontiac Vibe, four doors, with the Quebec licence plate 270 XLX.
Police are urging anyone with information to call 911.