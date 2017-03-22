No change in Canada's threat level after assumed terror attack in London

OTTAWA — Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says Canada stands ready to help Britain in any way it can after what's believed to be a terrorist incident left at least four dead in London.

London police say four people have died, including an attacker and a police officer, and some 20 more have been wounded in the incident, which occurred on the grounds of the Parliament Buildings and the nearby Westminster Bridge.

Parliament remains in a lock-down while the police continue to search the area to ensure there are no other attackers.

Goodale says he's spoken with British Home Secretary Amber Rudd to offer Canada's assistance.

He says there's no change in the threat level in Canada.