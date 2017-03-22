Ottawa police arrest 7, seize gun and drugs in raid of 2 marijuana dispensaries

Ottawa police have arrested seven people and seized a gun in raids of two storefront marijuana dispensaries and a private home.

Police say drug unit officers searched the dispensaries and the home on Tuesday, seizing drugs, including marijuana, hashish, edibles and a marijuana concentrate known as "shatter," as well as a .44-calibre handgun and ammunition.

They say four pot shop employees were among those arrested.

The charges include several gun-related offences, drug trafficking and drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.