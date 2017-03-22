Police to release details today on arrest of man wanted for 2nd-degree murder

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Police are expected to provide more details today on the end of a four-day manhunt for a stepfather accused of killing his seven-year-old stepson.

Niagara regional police will be holding a press conference this afternoon to provide more information on the arrest of 43-year-old Justin Kuijer of St. Catharines, Ont.

Last night police said Kuijer was arrested in the northwestern Ontario city of Kenora after a tip from the public.

The former operator of a roofing company had been wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder in the death of seven-year-old Nathan Dumas and attempted murder in the alleged stabbing of a RBC employee.

Police allege Kuijer fatally injured Dumas early Friday morning and allegedly attacked the bank employee with whom he'd had a professional connection shortly after.

Kuijer fled in his ex-girlfriend's van, which police say was found Tuesday afternoon in a parking lot in Kenora. Kuijer was arrested without incident and will be returned to the Niagara region to face charges.

Police have said that they were called to a home above a sandwich shop owned by Nathan's grandparents in St. Catharines on Friday morning.

Const. Phil Gavin said a family member found Nathan suffering from critical injuries and had him rushed to a hospital, where the boy died the next day.

At around the same time the Dumas family was making the discovery, police allege Kuijer walked into a nearby RBC branch and stabbed a woman working there.

Gavin described the attack as targeted, but declined to provide further details.

The woman is now in hospital in stable condition, he added.

A funeral service for Nathan will be held on Friday in Thorold, Ont.

"Nathan was truly a kind, loving boy with a big heart, full of compassion for everyone and everything. He was always quick to help anyone who may have been in need," reads an obituary for the boy.

"As the polite young gentleman he was, he never missed an opportunity to open a door, give a gift or come to the defence of a good friend. Nathan truly felt the joy of giving, never looking for anything in return. There are no words to express the unbearable heartbreak we feel in his loss."