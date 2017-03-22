Saskatchewan budget winners losers: School boards stay, PST goes up

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government tabled a budget Wednesday which forecasts a $685 million deficit this year. Here's a look at who benefits and who takes a hit:

Winners

School Boards — The 28 schools boards are not being forced to amalgamate and are keeping their elected boards.

Emergency departments — There's $12 million more to address overcapacity pressures and emergency department wait times in Regina and Saskatoon.

Taxpayers — Personal income tax and corporate income tax rates are to be reduced by half a percentage point on July 1, 2017 and again on July 1, 2019.

Losers

Consumers — The PST is being increased to six per cent from five per cent and being applied to more things, including children's clothing and restaurant meals. Tobacco and alcohol taxes are also being increased.

Saskatchewan Transportation Company — The Crown-owned bus company that serves the province, including rural and northern Saskatchewan, is being shut down at the end of May.

Libraries — Seven regional library systems are losing more than half their funding and funding is being eliminated for libraries in Regina and Saskatoon.