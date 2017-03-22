Senate ethics committee mulls fate of senator who was involved with teen

OTTAWA — The Senate's ethics committee is meeting behind closed doors to determine what sanctions can or should be imposed on disgraced Sen. Don Meredith for engaging in a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

Options under consideration range from a reprimand to outright expulsion from the upper house.

Meredith has rejected near-universal calls from fellow senators for his resignation since Senate ethics officer Lyse Ricard issued a damning report earlier this month which concluded Meredith had violated the chamber's code of ethics.

Ricard said the 52-year-old, married, Pentecostal pastor, improperly used his Senate position to lure the vulnerable teen, identified only as Ms. M.

According to Ricard's report, Meredith's relationship with Ms. M began when she was just 16. It progressed from flirtatious online chats to fondling and sexually explicit live videos and, eventually, to sexual intercourse — once shortly before the teen turned 18 and twice after.

Meredith has acknowledged the relationship but maintains he had intercourse with the teen only after she turned 18.

In an interview with The Canadian Press last week, Meredith apologized for what he described as "a moral failing" but said he would not resign from the Senate.

The Senate, which must sign off on whatever sanction the ethics committee recommends, has never expelled a senator before and it's not clear whether it has the constitutional authority to do so when the senator in question has not been convicted of any crime.

However, some senators and experts have pointed out that the Constitution does give the Senate and House of Commons the same powers as the British House of Commons, which does have the power to permanently expel a member. They've suggested that section could be used to turf Meredith.

The Senate could also suspend Meredith without pay, as was done with senators Mike Duffy, Pamela Wallin and Patrick Brazeau when they were under police investigation for alleged irregularities in their expense claims.