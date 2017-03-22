The Pothole Dodge in Newfoundland: a seasonal hazard for drivers and tires

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Mechanic Ed Hearn has never seen anything quite like the aluminum rim that split apart after a Volvo SUV hit a pothole in St. John's, N.L., this week.

He says it's an especially brutal example of the damage this time of year brings to rims and tires.

Social media in the city also lit up Tuesday night when several vehicles hit a deep gouge in the local highway named for Newfoundland curling champion Brad Gushue.

Bernie Vicars owns a garage in the city and had a visit from one of those drivers.

He says it's all part of the freeze-and-thaw cycle that creates holes in roadways every spring.