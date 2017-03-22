Woman dies after collision with truck south of Owen Sound

KINLOSS TOWNSHIP, Ont. — A 54-year-old woman has died after the car she was driving collided with a fuel truck.

Provincial police say the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon in Kinloss Township, south of Owen Sound, Ont.

They say a Pontiac vibe and a truck were involved in the collision.

Police have not identified the cause of the crash.

Diane Maize was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.