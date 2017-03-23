50 kids on school bus escape serious injury in collision in Rodney, Ont.

RODNEY, Ont. — Provincial police say the children on a school bus escaped serious injury in a collision in Rodney, Ont.

Police say there were about 50 children on the bus when it was hit from behind by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

OPP say Elgin-St. Thomas paramedics assessed the children at the scene and none were transported to hospital.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.