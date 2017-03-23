Driver was doing 124 km/h in 50 zone in Brantford, Ont., police allege

BRADFORD, Ont. — Police say a man is facing a May court date after allegedly being clocked at nearly 2 1/2 times the speed limit in Bradford, Ont.

South Simcoe police say an officer monitoring speeds on Canal Road on Thursday morning spotted a car passing a row of vehicles.

They say he activated his radar and the approaching car registered a speed of 124 km/h.

Canal Road is a 50 km/h zone.