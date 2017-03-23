Driver was doing 124 km/h in 50 zone in Brantford, Ont., police allege
A
A
Share via Email
BRADFORD, Ont. — Police say a man is facing a May court date after allegedly being clocked at nearly 2 1/2 times the speed limit in Bradford, Ont.
South Simcoe police say an officer monitoring speeds on Canal Road on Thursday morning spotted a car passing a row of vehicles.
They say he activated his radar and the approaching car registered a speed of 124 km/h.
Canal Road is a 50 km/h zone.
A 40-year-old Bradford man is charged with stunt driving and speeding, and his licence was suspended for seven days and his car impounded.
Most Popular
-
Federal budget makes transit more expensive, and that's not what Toronto needs: Matt Elliott
-
Photos: Toronto's High Park Zoo infamous capybaras had a litter of rodent rugrats
-
Netflix can chill? Not so fast as Uber tax opens door for long-awaited tariff on streaming
-
Alcohol, cigarettes will be more expensive due to tax increase