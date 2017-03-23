Enbridge pegs oil spill that leaked into Alberta creek at 10,000 litres
Enbridge says most of the crude oil that flowed into a drainage ditch in Strathcona County in February has been collected.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CALGARY — The National Energy Board says about 10,000 litres of light crude oil spilled Monday at a storage site east of Edmonton.
Enbridge said that as of Tuesday morning, it had recovered almost all of the oil, which had leaked from a tank value in an industrial area of Strathcona County.
The company said the oil flowed into a drainage ditch and then into a creek.
The Transportation Safety Board dispatched a team to the spill site, marking the second time one has been sent to investigate a pipeline-related incident this year.
Last month, Enbridge said a third-party strike on its pipeline caused about 961,000 litres of light oil condensate to leak into a construction pit.
The TSB has launched a full investigation into the February spill.
Most Popular
-
'100 out of 99 people love pizza:' New pizza joint coming soon to downtown Dartmouth
-
Netflix can chill? Not so fast as Uber tax opens door for long-awaited tariff on streaming
-
Alcohol, cigarettes will be more expensive due to tax increase
-
Photos: High Park Zoo's infamous capybaras are parents to 3 capy-babies