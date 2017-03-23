News / Canada

Enbridge pegs oil spill that leaked into Alberta creek at 10,000 litres

Enbridge says most of the crude oil that flowed into a drainage ditch in Strathcona County in February has been collected.

A worker monitors the water near the Kalamazoo River as oil from a ruptured pipeline, owned by Enbridge Inc, is vacuumed out the water in 2010. Enbridge says it has recovered almost all of the oil that leaked from a tank in an industrial area of Strathcona County.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

A worker monitors the water near the Kalamazoo River as oil from a ruptured pipeline, owned by Enbridge Inc, is vacuumed out the water in 2010. Enbridge says it has recovered almost all of the oil that leaked from a tank in an industrial area of Strathcona County.

CALGARY — The National Energy Board says about 10,000 litres of light crude oil spilled Monday at a storage site east of Edmonton.

Enbridge said that as of Tuesday morning, it had recovered almost all of the oil, which had leaked from a tank value in an industrial area of Strathcona County.

The company said the oil flowed into a drainage ditch and then into a creek.

The Transportation Safety Board dispatched a team to the spill site, marking the second time one has been sent to investigate a pipeline-related incident this year.

Last month, Enbridge said a third-party strike on its pipeline caused about 961,000 litres of light oil condensate to leak into a construction pit.

The TSB has launched a full investigation into the February spill.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular