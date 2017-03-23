Finance minister defends military budget, says forces 'adequately provisioned'
OTTAWA — The Liberal government is defending the amount of money it currently spends on the military.
In an interview with The Canadian Press, Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the government is looking at whether the Canadian Armed Forces needs more money over the long term, as it prepares to unveil a new defence policy.
But at this stage, he says, the government believes the military is 'appropriately provisioned,' meaning it has the right amount of money to do its job.
That assessment is at odds with what many analysts and Defence Department insiders have been saying, with some warning that the military is being stretched thin by a lack of resources.
It also ignores calls from Washington and NATO for allies to increase their defence spending.
Speaking in Toronto, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated his position that that there are other ways to measure a country's contributions to global peace and security than spending.
