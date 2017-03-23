Guns seized, four people charged in drug bust in Whitecourt, Alberta

WHITECOURT, Alta. — Nearly two dozen firearms have been seized, and four people are facing more than 100 charges following an ALERT investigation into suspected drug dealing in Whitecourt, Alta.

Investigators with ALERT Edmonton worked with RCMP in Whitecourt to carry out the two-month investigation which ended on March 14.

Search warrants were carried out at a home in Whitecourt and a rural home in Woodland County.

As part of those searches, a total of 22 firearms were seized, along with more than $30,000 worth of drugs.

ALERT seized three handguns, three shotguns, and 16 rifles, none of which were possessed illegally.

The accused are Jeffrey Smith, 30, of Whitecourt; Clayton Taylor, 23, and Alyssa Leakvold, 25, from Woodland County; and Dustin Jennings, 24, of Fort Assiniboine.

“We’ve talked a lot about the number of firearms we’re seeing across Alberta and when you see this type of arsenal in the hands of suspected cocaine dealers, it’s concerning for that community,” said ALERT spokesman Mike Tucker.

“Sadly it is becoming more commonplace to find arsenals of this magnitude. Years ago finding a gun in a drug bust was more of a rarity, definitely firearms are becoming more prevalent."