Man charged with joyriding after female pedestrian struck and killed
NORFOLK COUNTY, Ont. — Provincial police have charged a 44-year-old man with joyriding and other charges, alleging he struck and killed 68-year-old female pedestrian.
Police announced the charges on Thursday.
They say the woman was crossing a street in Delhi, Ont., when the driver of a pickup truck turned right and hit her.
Paramedics rushed the woman to hospital, but she died from her injuries.
Police say a man from Kingston, Jamaica, is charged with taking a vehicle without consent, which is commonly called joyriding, as well as careless driving and driving without a licence.