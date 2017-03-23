Man charged with joyriding after female pedestrian struck and killed

NORFOLK COUNTY, Ont. — Provincial police have charged a 44-year-old man with joyriding and other charges, alleging he struck and killed 68-year-old female pedestrian.

Police announced the charges on Thursday.

They say the woman was crossing a street in Delhi, Ont., when the driver of a pickup truck turned right and hit her.

Paramedics rushed the woman to hospital, but she died from her injuries.