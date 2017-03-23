Man sentenced in Christmas Eve robbery where police say thief wore Santa costume

STETTLER, Alta. — An Alberta man has been sentenced to more than three years in custody for a Christmas Eve jewelry store robbery where police say the thief was dressed as Santa Claus.

Shawn Barry Steier of Medicine Hat pleaded guilty in Stettler Provincial Court earlier this month to robbery with a firearm, as well as being disguised with intent to commit an offence and other weapons charges for his part in the 2015 robbery.

RCMP say a lone man entered Wares Jewellers in Stettler, produced a firearm and demanded jewelry and precious stones.

They say he then left the store and drove away in a Black Hummer.

No employees were hurt.