OPP charge 20-year-old London man with obstructing a peace officer
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a London man with obstructing a peace officer after a traffic stop in the city's south end.
OPP say they pulled over a grey Chevrolet car on Tuesday morning on the Highway 401 eastbound on-ramp at Wellington Road.
They allege the driver, 20-year-old Jonathan Landry, provided them with false information about his identity and was arrested.
He faces numerous charges, including failing to comply with a probation order and unauthorized possession of a weapon.
He's also accused of driving without a valid permit, licence or insurance.
Police say Landry has been held in custody and is due to appear in court in London.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version stated incorrectly that the arrest was made on Monday.