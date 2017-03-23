OPP charge 20-year-old London man with obstructing a peace officer

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a London man with obstructing a peace officer after a traffic stop in the city's south end.

OPP say they pulled over a grey Chevrolet car on Tuesday morning on the Highway 401 eastbound on-ramp at Wellington Road.

They allege the driver, 20-year-old Jonathan Landry, provided them with false information about his identity and was arrested.

He faces numerous charges, including failing to comply with a probation order and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

He's also accused of driving without a valid permit, licence or insurance.

Police say Landry has been held in custody and is due to appear in court in London.