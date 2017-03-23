News / Canada

OPP charge 30-year-old Stratford woman with fraud, obstructing a peace officer

THAMES CENTRE, Ont. — Provincial police have charged a woman from Stratford, Ont., with obstructing a peace officer after a traffic stop in nearby Thames Centre.

OPP say officers stopped a red GMC sport utility vehicle on Highway 401 eastbound the night of March 17.

In a statement, they allege the driver provided false information about her identity and was placed under arrest.

Police say Angel McCool, 30, is charged with obstructing a peace officer, identity fraud and possession of property obtained by crime.

She's also charged with failing to comply with a probation order and possession of methamphetamine and cannabis resin.

Police say McCool remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in London, Ont.

