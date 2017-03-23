Police arrest four in Guelph, Ont., drug bust, seize synthetic marijuana, crack

GUELPH, Ont. — Police in Guelph, Ont., have arrested four people in a drug bust.

They say the drug unit began an investigation in February when officers saw a man allegedly bringing drugs into Guelph.

Police say they searched a home Wednesday and seized crack cocaine, marijuana, synthetic marijuana, as well as cash and bullets.

Two men and a male youth from Brampton, Ont., were arrested, along with a 27-year-old Guelph woman.

The three adults are charged with possession and possession for the purpose of trafficking.