Police arrest four in Guelph, Ont., drug bust, seize synthetic marijuana, crack
GUELPH, Ont. — Police in Guelph, Ont., have arrested four people in a drug bust.
They say the drug unit began an investigation in February when officers saw a man allegedly bringing drugs into Guelph.
Police say they searched a home Wednesday and seized crack cocaine, marijuana, synthetic marijuana, as well as cash and bullets.
Two men and a male youth from Brampton, Ont., were arrested, along with a 27-year-old Guelph woman.
The three adults are charged with possession and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The youth was turned over to Peel regional police.
