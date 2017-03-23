Quebec murder victim sought police help before death

MONTREAL—An outside police force has taken over a murder investigation south of Montreal after reports the female victim had sought protection from an ex-boyfriend shortly before her death Wednesday.

Daphné Boudreault, 18, was found by police Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. at a residence in Mont-Saint-Hilaire with serious injuries that led to her death after being transported to hospital.

A suspect was also found in the apartment and taken into custody by police, said Joyce Kemp, a spokesperson with the Sûreté du Québec. Kempt said the 22-year-old man is set to appear in court Thursday to face charges in the killing. Several media reports have identified Boudreault’s ex-boyfriend, Anthony Pratte, as the person detained by police.

On Thursday morning, Quebec’s Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes announced that it had launched an investigation into the incident to determine police actions and involvement with the victim at the time of the incident.

The Sûreté du Québec has taken over responsibility for the homicide probe.

Some troubling details have already emerged, including a series of Facebook videos posted by Pratte on Wednesday morning, just hours before Boudreault was killed, and reports that the young woman had called police after a run-in with her ex-boyfriend the day of her death.

The Journal de Montréal reported that Boudreault had encountered Pratte before work at a convenience store Wednesday, according to a colleague, Shanon Meilleur. She was worried enough to contact the police.

“The police came to see her, but they said there was nothing that they could do,” said Meilleur, a manager at the convenience store.

When Boudreault left the store around noon, she posed a rhetorical question to Meilleur, according to the newspaper: “Is he going to have to kill me for police to do something?”

In the Facebook videos posted to Pratte’s account, the man is clearly distressed and angry. He says that the couple was in a relationship for two years and had even lived together, but she had recently tried to distance herself from him. In one of the clips, he admits to spying on her social media communications and telephone contacts.