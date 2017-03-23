Taxi driver facing impaired charges after concerned passenger contacts police

LEAMINGTON, Ont. — Provincial police say a taxi driver is facing impaired driving charges following a tip from a concerned passenger.

They say a woman riding in a taxi in Leamington, Ont., on Tuesday morning thought the driver was intoxicated and contacted OPP after she got out of the cab.

Officers who stopped the taxi allege the driver exhibited signs of impairment and he was arrested.

A 63-year-old Kingsville, Ont., man is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and driving with over 80 milligrams of alcohol.

The man is to appear in a Leamington court on April 20.