Ex-cop-turned Montreal politician gets six months for sexually abusing teen

MONTREAL — A former Montreal politician and ex-police officer who pleaded guilty to sexually touching a minor has been sentenced to six months behind bars.

Gilles Deguire's sentence also includes two years' probation.

It was jointly recommended by his lawyer and the Crown during a hearing Friday at the Montreal courthouse.

The victim's mother told the court her daughter, now 16, has needed psychological help and has shown suicidal tendencies.

For his part, Deguire, in tears, addressed the judge and asked for forgiveness from the girl.

A charge of sexual assault against Deguire was stayed when he pleaded guilty last December.

The charges spanned a two-year period when the victim was between 13 and 15 years old.

Deguire, in his mid-60s, worked as a police officer in Montreal for 30 years and sometimes conducted sexual assault investigations.

He was elected borough mayor of Montreal North in 2009 and won again in 2013.

Deguire resigned from the position in January 2016 and was arrested shortly thereafter.