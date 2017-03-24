Five stories in the news today, March 24

Five stories in the news for Friday, March 24:

———

US GOVERNMENT TO MAKE KEYSTONE ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY

All signs point to the Keystone XL pipeline project getting approved today. The White House says there will be an announcement. It didn't elaborate, but the Trump administration has repeatedly said it supports the project that was scrapped by former U.S. President Barack Obama. Trump invited Calgary based TransCanada Corp. to reapply shortly after he took office in January.

———

SASKATCHEWAN JUSTICE REVIEWING HUSKY OIL SPILL

Saskatchewan's Justice Ministry is reviewing Husky Energy's response to alarms before a major oil spill to determine whether charges are warranted. The department is also looking into a delay in shutting down the ruptured pipeline. The leak last July allowed 225,000 litres of heavy oil mixed with diluent to spill onto the bank of the North Saskatchewan River. About 40 per cent reached the river.

———

FUNERAL TO BE HELD TODAY FOR NATHAN DUMAS

Funeral services will be held today for a seven-year-old boy who died last week in St. Catharines, Ont., leading to a murder charge against his stepfather. Nathan Dumas was rushed to hospital on Friday but died the next day. Police launched a manhunt for his stepfather, 43-year-old Justin Kuijer, who was arrested on Tuesday in Kenora, Ont.. Visitation was held for Dumas on Thursday and his funeral will be held today in Thorold, Ont.

———

AIR MILES CASH POINTS STOLEN BY CRIMINALS

Air Miles has posted a letter on its website warning that criminals have stolen cash miles from some of its members. The rewards program says a small number of in-store transactions have taken place in which thieves used stolen miles to buy goods. A spokeswoman says members' personal information has not been compromised. The company has temporarily removed the cash miles option for in-store purchases.

———

STAMPEDE CHUCKWAGON AUCTION AHEAD BY A NOSE

It came right down to the wire, but the annual Calgary Stampede chuckwagon canvas auction just edged out the total raised a year ago. Bidders pledged just over $2.4 million for the right to advertise on tarps on the 36 chuckwagons that will compete in 10 days of racing at the Stampede. The auction, considered a bellwether for Alberta's oilpatch mood, raised just under $2.3 million last year.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Statistics Canada releases the consumer price index for February.

— Finance Minister Bill Morneau addresses The Canadian Club of Toronto and The Empire Club regarding Budget 2017.

— A group of disabled veterans and supporters hold a news conference in Halifax to outline their disappointment with Ottawa.

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Kinova Robotics in Boisbriand, Que., and participates in a robotics technology demonstration.