Humane society probing 'severe neglect and cruelty' to livestock in SW Ontario

DAWN-EUPHEMIA TOWNSHIP, Ont. — The Sarnia and District Humane Society says it's investigating the alleged abuse of livestock at a property in Dawn-Euphemia Township, Ont.

It says humane society officers, with the assistance of provincial police, executed a warrant Wednesday at the property in the community about 50 kilometres southeast of Sarnia.

It says more than 60 animals were found — all allegedly suffering from "severe neglect and cruelty" — and immediately removed.

The humane society says many other animals were found dead on the property.

It says local farm and veterinarian services assisted with transporting and sheltering the animals.