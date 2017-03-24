Maine's cod fishermen have worst year in history

ROCKPORT, Maine — The cod isn't so sacred in Maine anymore.

The fish-and-chips staple was once a critical piece of the state's fishing industry, but state records show 2016 was historically bad. Fishermen brought less than 170,000 pounds (77,110 kilograms) of the fish to land in Maine last year. That was below the previous record low of 250,000 pounds (113,398 kilograms) a year earlier.

Maine's record year for cod was 1991, when fishermen brought more than 21 million pounds (9.5 million kilograms) to the docks.

Fishermen say they're struggling with tight quotas. Scientists say populations have plummeted.