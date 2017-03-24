Nova Scotia boy, 14, charged with sharing child pornography on Facebook

HALIFAX — A 14-year-old Nova Scotia boy has been charged with sharing child pornography on Facebook.

Const. Lindsey Donovan said RCMP officers arrested the young teen at a home in Kingston, N.S., on Thursday after Facebook informed them that the image had been shared.

He says the person shown in the image was not a local resident.

He says he has seen the same image in other cases, and it was obtained off the Internet.

The boy was charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, and was released following an appearance in Kentville provincial court.