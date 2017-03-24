News / Canada

QuickList: February inflation rates for Canadian provinces, territories

OTTAWA — Canada's national inflation rate was 2.0 per cent in February, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces and territories (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 4.2 per cent (4.7)

— Prince Edward Island: 1.5 (2.5)

— Nova Scotia: 1.4 (1.8)

— New Brunswick: 2.8 (3.3)

— Quebec: 1.2 (1.3)

— Ontario: 2.3 (2.3)

— Manitoba: 2.3 (2.1) 

— Saskatchewan: 1.4 (1.6)

— Alberta: 2.2 (2.5)

— British Columbia: 2.3 (2.3) 

— Whitehorse, Yukon: 2.7 (2.3)

— Yellowknife, N.W.T.: 2.1 (2.2)

 

