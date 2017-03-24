News / Canada

Sudbury police seize guns from apartment, lay firearms and drug charges

SUDBURY, Ont. — Police have seized a number of guns from a Sudbury, Ont., apartment and laid firearms charges against a 24-year-old man.

Officers say they received a complaint about weapons on Thursday morning.

Uniform and tactical officers surrounded the apartment.

Police say a man left the building followed by four other people.

Officers located a number of guns in a search of the apartment.

The 24-year-old man is charged with a number of weapons offences and drug possession.

