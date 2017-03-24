The Friday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

Highlights from the news file for Friday, March 24

———

TRUMP APPROVES KEYSTONE PIPELINE: U.S. President Donald Trump approved the Keystone X-L pipeline Friday, but analysts say there is no guarantee the controversial project will become reality. Experts say TransCanada still faces a number of obstacles before being able to start construction, including a long list of permits and approvals and legal battles by opponents. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau applauded the American decision, saying Canada has known for a long time that getting resources to market in safe and responsible ways is an important element for Canadian economic growth.

———

TRUDEAU SAYS STRIPPER POLE COMMENT BEING INVESTIGATED: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says officials are looking into comments attributed to one of his backbenchers. Tory MP Dianne Watts says when a colourful ringtone on her cellphone went off, Liberal Nicola Di Iorio said "where's your pole to slide down on?" Watts says the comment was made on March 8, International Women's Day. Trudeau was asked about the remark during a news conference in Quebec on Friday and says the matter is being looked at under a process he brought in a number of years ago to ensure a harassment-free workplace.

———

VETERANS MINISTER COOL TO BRINGING BACK LIFETIME PENSIONS: Veterans Affairs Minister Kent Hehr appears to be ruling out a return to life pension system for veterans. Hehr is touting the new and expanded benefits and services available under the New Veterans Charter, which replaced the previous system. The Trudeau government has promised to give injured veterans the option of a lifelong pension, but Hehr isn't ruling out the idea of simply taking the lump sum and spreading it out over a veterans' lifetime. A number of veterans say that is unsatisfactory.

———

TORIES TUNE IN ON GOVERNMENT TV SPENDING: A Conservative MP says the federal government has run amok when it comes to spending on television sets. Alberta MP Chris Warkentin says government departments have spent tens of thousands of dollars on TVs. Alberta MP Chris Warkentin says an average family can pick up a flat-screen television for $500 or less, adding he expects the government to institute improved spending practices. Government officials say there is a process in place to ensure standards for approving all expenses.

———

MAN CONVICTED OF VIEWING CHILD PORNOGRAPHY TRIES TO PRACTISE LAW IN ONTARIO: A Canadian who was jailed in Florida for viewing child pornography has moved one step closer to practising law in Ontario. A tribunal of the Law Society of Upper Canada has ruled that Ronald Ori Davidovic was of "good character," allowing his licensing application to proceed. The document says Davidovic, who was born in Montreal and moved to Miami with his family as a child, was working as general counsel for a Florida company when he was arrested in early 2004 following a police search of his home. He pleaded guilty to one count of receiving images containing a visual depiction of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct and was sentenced to five years in prison, which was later knocked down to three years. He applied to practice in Ontario, saying he planned to move to Toronto, where he has family.

———

CHARGES LAID AFTER CHILD PORNOGRAPHY SHARED ON FACEBOOK: A 14-year-old Nova Scotia boy has been charged with sharing child pornography on Facebook. Police arrested the teen this week after Facebook informed them that the image had been shared. Police say it's not known who the person in the image is.

———

REMAINS OF CANADIAN SOLDIER WHO DIED IN WWI DISCOVERED: The federal government says human remains found in a French field have been confirmed as being those of a Canadian soldier from Calgary who died in the First World War. The government says Sgt. James Alexander Milne was born in Scotland, and immigrated to Canada at some time between 1905 and 1911. He was killed on April 28, 1917.

———

N.S. MAN'S PERSONALIZED LICENCE PLATE DIDN'T GRAB GOVERNMENT: A Nova Scotia man is annoyed that the provincial government has withdrawn his personalized licence. The government says Lorne Grabher's surname is offensive to women. Grabher says the province's decision is unfair and discriminatory. A government spokesman says he understands Grabher is a surname, but that's not known to members of the public who see the plate. Brian Taylor says the department received a complaint in December from a citizen who described it as being hateful towards women and promoting violence against women.

———

REPUBLICAN HEALTH BILL YANKED: Republican leaders abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the floor of the U.S House of Representatives Friday, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump. House Speaker Paul Ryan called it a disappointing day. Ryan withdrew the legislation after Trump called him and asked him to halt debate without a vote. Earlier this week Trump demanded a House vote and said if the measure lost, he would move on to other issues.

———

SEVERAL PEOPLE ARRESTED IN U.K. TERRORIST ATTACK RELEASED: British police say six of the 10 people being held in connection with the attack near Britain's Parliament have been released without charges. The two women and four men were all arrested in the central England city of Birmingham, where attacker Khalid Masood recently lived. All had been arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts. Four other people remain in custody as police try to learn how Masood became radicalized and went on a rampage Wednesday in London, killing four people with an SUV and knives. He was later shot to death by police.