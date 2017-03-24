Toronto man charged in theft of custom gold jewelry from Shelburne, Ont., home

SHELBURNE, Ont. — A Toronto man is facing charges in the theft of jewelry from a home in Shelburne, Ont.

Police in the town about 100 kilometres northwest of Toronto say a man reported the theft of approximately $12,600 in custom gold jewelry from his home earlier this month.

Investigators say the theft occurred in late February.

Shelburne police say they were able to identify a suspect, but he wasn't located until Peel regional police arrested him on Thursday.

Police say the 24-year-old suspect has been returned to Shelburne and is charged with theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.