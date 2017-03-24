Trudeau returns to byelection campaign trail but Tories say he should stay away

OTTAWA — Advance voting opens today in five federal byelections and the prime minister is back on the stump, set to appear at an event for the Liberal candidate in an Ottawa-area riding.

Justin Trudeau's visit to Ottawa-Vanier follows an event Thursday night in a Toronto riding to stand by the Liberal candidate there, the former director of appointments in his office.

Trudeau has been involved in most federal byelections since he became party leader in 2013, but the opposition argues the rules should be different now that he's prime minister.

Conservative House leader Candice Bergen says it raises too many questions about whether he's using taxpayer resources for partisan activities.

Bergen says Trudeau's presence in the byelection races also serves as another example of his poor judgment.