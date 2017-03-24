Trudeau to attend 100th anniversary Vimy commemorations in France next month

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to France next month to attend commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

Trudeau will be in France from April 8 to 10.

The Canadian assault on German positions at Vimy Ridge began on Monday, April 9, 1917.

The Battle of Vimy Ridge lasted four days, ending with an impressive Canadian victory. Of the more than 10,600 Canadian casualties at Vimy Ridge, some 3,600 soldiers lost their lives.

Four Victoria Crosses were awarded to Canadian soldiers for their bravery.

It was the first action in which all four divisions of the Canadian Corps — representing every region of the country — fought together side-by-side on the same battlefield.

"At Vimy Ridge, we will mark this great victory, and pay tribute to every Canadian who answered the call to serve," Trudeau said Friday in a statement.

"Canada enjoys peace and freedom today because of their sacrifices, for which we are forever grateful."

Trudeau said he will be joined by Gov. Gen. David Johnston, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry.