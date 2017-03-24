Veterans affairs minister touts new and expanded benefits, hedges on pensions

OTTAWA — Veterans Affairs Minister Kent Hehr is all but ruling out a return to the old way injured veterans received pensions.

That sets up a potentially tough fight with veterans, who say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau specifically promised to bring back the old pensions-for-life scheme in the last federal election.

Hehr is instead touting the new and expanded benefits and services available under the New Veterans Charter, which replaced the previous life pension system in 2006.

That includes a lump-sum payment for those forced to leave the military for medical reasons, as well as career training and income-replacement programs for the most hurt.

The Liberal government has promised to give injured veterans the option of a lifelong pension, but Hehr isn't ruling out the idea of simply taking the lump sum and spreading it out over a veterans' lifetime.