NDP leadership candidates discuss student debt, precarious work in Montreal

MONTREAL — NDP leadership candidates are discussing issues including student debt, tuition and how to make the party more appealing to young voters during a debate in Montreal.

Four MPs are in the race to take the helm of the New Democrats — B.C.'s Peter Julian, Manitoba's Niki Ashton, Quebec's Guy Caron and Ontario's Charlie Angus.

The second debate in the lengthy leadership race is focused on issues affecting youth.

Ashton says university graduates can no longer rely on long-term jobs over the course of their careers, adding Canada faces an "emerging crisis."

Caron suggests young people struggle to purchase homes and participate in the economy, noting his proposal for a basic minimum income would help address this issue.

Julian says scrapping tuition fees would help students pursue post-secondary education without concerns of crushing student debt.