Newfoundland police arrest barricaded man for assault after hours of negotiation

HOLYROOD, N.L. — Police in Newfoundland have arrested a man for assault after hours of trying to coax him out of his home.

RCMP say officers responded to a reported assault in Holyrood on Saturday afternoon.

They say when police arrived, the man barricaded himself inside his home.

Police say officers negotiated with the man for roughly four hours and he was arrested without incident at about midnight.

The 60-year-old man faces charges of assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and damage to property.