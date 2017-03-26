Trudeau tours Montreal riding ahead of federal byelection

MONTREAL — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is continuing his byelection campaign tour with an appearance in Montreal's Saint-Laurent riding.

Trudeau is visiting small businesses in Stephane Dion's former riding with Liberal candidate Emmanuella Lambropoulos.

The 26-year-old Lambropoulos pulled off a stunning upset when she won the nomination over a former provincial cabinet minister considered to be the party favourite.

Former foreign affairs minister Stephane Dion held the riding since 1996 and it has been Liberal for decades.

Earlier, Trudeau served as grand marshal at a Greek independence day parade in his Papineau riding.