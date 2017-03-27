3 charged with theft related counts after traffic stop in eastern Ontario

LYNDHURST, Ont. — Provincial police say they are investigating following a traffic stop in eastern Ontario in which three people were arrested.

They say officers stopped a vehicle hauling a snowmobile trailer near Lyndhurst, Ont., on Friday afternoon and located several allegedly stolen items.

OPP say the occupants — a 33-year-old man from St. Marys, Ont., a 21-year-old woman from St. Sebastien, Que., and a 32-year-old man from East Zorra-Tavistock Township, Ont. — are charged with being in possession of stolen property and numerous other related charges.

They're also charged with being in possession of break-in tools, and possession of marijuana.